New predicted League Two table after Bradford City defeat to Mansfield with Wrexham, Barrow and MK Dons twists

Bradford City fell to a humiliating defeat to Mansfield Town at the weekend but there was reason for celebration for League Two rivals such as Doncaster Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 18th Mar 2024, 16:42 GMT

Graham Alexander’s side were beaten comfortably on home turf, as high-flying Mansfield brought the Bantams resurgence to an abrupt halt. The defeat provided a stern reminder of the issues Bradford face, which have arguably been masked by the recent upturn in form.

Elsewhere, Doncaster continued their impressive run of form with a 2-1 away win over Swindon Town. Maxime Biamou opened the scoring before the in-form Hakeeb Adelakun added a second.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter

Tranmere pulled off a shock as they look to move up the table, defeating promotion hopefuls Wrexham. Yorkshire’s third League Two club, Harrogate Town, held Barrow to a 0-0 draw at the SO Legal Stadium.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is an updated look at the predicted table generated by Paddy Power odds.

Here is the latest predicted League Two table.

1. Predicted League Two table

Here is the latest predicted League Two table. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/33

2. 24. Sutton United

Relegation odds: 1/33 Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 1/7

3. 23. Forest Green Rovers

Relegation odds: 1/7 Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Relegation odds: 17/10

4. 22. Colchester United

Relegation odds: 17/10 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamMK DonsLeague TwoMansfieldMansfield TownTranmere Rovers