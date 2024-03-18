Graham Alexander’s side were beaten comfortably on home turf, as high-flying Mansfield brought the Bantams resurgence to an abrupt halt. The defeat provided a stern reminder of the issues Bradford face, which have arguably been masked by the recent upturn in form.

Elsewhere, Doncaster continued their impressive run of form with a 2-1 away win over Swindon Town. Maxime Biamou opened the scoring before the in-form Hakeeb Adelakun added a second.

Tranmere pulled off a shock as they look to move up the table, defeating promotion hopefuls Wrexham. Yorkshire’s third League Two club, Harrogate Town, held Barrow to a 0-0 draw at the SO Legal Stadium.

Following the latest round of League Two fixtures, here is an updated look at the predicted table generated by Paddy Power odds.