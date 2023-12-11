Here is the latest predicted Premier League table – and where the likes of Sheffield United, Everton and Nottingham Forest finish.

This season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Premier League campaigns in recent history. In previous terms, clubs have ran away with the title, or been rightfully written off as Championship-bound.

However, a thrilling title race is developing with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the mix as well as surprise contenders Aston Villa.

At the bottom, a 10-point deduction for Everton has spiced up the fight to stay out of the bottom three. Luton Town have showed some promise despite early season struggles and Sheffield United have some renewed hope following Chris Wilder’s return.

There are also intriguing battles for European spots ongoing, helping to make the current season a fascinating one. Here is the latest predicted Premier League table, as set out by Sky Bet’s odds.