New predicted Premier League table and where Sheffield United, Everton, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest finish

Here is the latest predicted Premier League table – and where the likes of Sheffield United, Everton and Nottingham Forest finish.
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 16:29 GMT

This season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting Premier League campaigns in recent history. In previous terms, clubs have ran away with the title, or been rightfully written off as Championship-bound.

However, a thrilling title race is developing with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the mix as well as surprise contenders Aston Villa.

At the bottom, a 10-point deduction for Everton has spiced up the fight to stay out of the bottom three. Luton Town have showed some promise despite early season struggles and Sheffield United have some renewed hope following Chris Wilder’s return.

There are also intriguing battles for European spots ongoing, helping to make the current season a fascinating one. Here is the latest predicted Premier League table, as set out by Sky Bet’s odds.

Here is how the bookmakers expect the Premier League season to play out.

1. Predicted Premier League table

Here is how the bookmakers expect the Premier League season to play out.

Title winners odds: 10/11

2. 1. Manchester City

Title winners odds: 10/11

Title winners odds: 5/2

3. 2. Liverpool

Title winners odds: 5/2

Title winners odds: 10/3

4. 3. Arsenal

Title winners odds: 10/3

