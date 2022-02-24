NEW: UEFA Champions League Final set to be stripped from Russia following its declaration of war over Ukraine

The Yorkshire Post understands that an emergency executive committee meeting has been called for tomorrow morning, with Europe's showpiece fixture being stripped from St Petersburg - due to take place on May 28th.
UEFA must move the Champions League Final - and here is whyUEFA's 27-strong executive committee led by President Aleksander Čeferin, a Slovenian lawyer, is expected to announce that for the third year in a row UEFA would be moving the Champions League Final.
Speculation over where the coveted event will move to has already included the likes of Wembley Stadium, among others. This will be the second year in a row that St Petersburg has missed out on the tie.
Flights diverted around warzone - check your travel plans nowAt 9am UK time on Friday 25th February, the meeting will take place with the most powerful men and women in European football expected to agree to move the fixture from the Gazprom Arena following reports that Russian troops have already begun killing people in Ukraine.
Gazprom Arena - Zenit St. Petersburg: Who are Gazprom and what influence will they have over the decision?
Gazprom is a behemoth energy firm that is majority owned by the Russian state. It is a significant sponsor of the tournament, pumping millions into European Football, and it has a seat at the top table of UEFA.
Alexander Dyukov - President of the Russian Football Association - is a member of the executive committee. He is former President of Zenit St. Petersburg - the club that owns the Gazprom Arena. Critically, Dyukov is also CEO of Gazprom. He therefore represents one of the most powerful voices on the committee, with Gazprom thought to invest between £30-£40m a year in UEFA, and Mr Dyukov being in thrall to President Putin.
It is inevitable that Mr Dyukov will contest the proposed abandonment of the Russian venue, but it is expected he will be in the minority when the committee meets tomorrow and indications are that UEFA will move the final once again.