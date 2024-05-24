Newcastle United 'lining up' swoops for former Sheffield United and Hull City stars
The duo are now bona fide Premier League stars but it was in Yorkshire that their stock began to soar. Calvert-Lewin was produced by the Sheffield United academy before he established himself as a key figure for Everton.
Bowen, on the other hand, was given his professional breakthrough at Hull after ascending the youth ranks of Hereford. It appears the pair could be in line for summer moves, with Newcastle reportedly eyeing a double deal.
The Telegraph have claimed the Magpies are looking to recruit both in the summer window, with both having featured prominently in meetings about recruitment.
The interest in the pair is said to be genuine, with their names featuring on a short list of targets. However, the moves could reportedly be complicated and it is understood Newcastle will have to sell to enable them to seal the deals.
Signing a right-sided winger is said to be a priority for Newcastle and the report claims Bowen is admired by the Newcastle hierarchy. Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is also said to be a target but it is reportedly feared they will not be able to secure the in-demand wideman’s services.
Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, could potentially fill a gap in the Magpies frontline if the seasoned Callum Wilson seeks pastures new as expected this summer.
Newcastle’s recruitment team are reportedly convinced Eddie Howe could get more out of the 27-year-old, who managed just seven Premier League goals last term. The forward has also been named as a target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.
