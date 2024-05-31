Newcastle United have released defender Matty Bondswell, who was linked with a move to Barnsley in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Newport County, although reports suggested he was of interest to the Reds back in January. A move to South Yorkshire did not materialise and he instead stayed out on loan in Wales.

He is now available to snap up as a free agent, having been allowed to seek pastures new by Newcastle. The defender is set to depart upon the expiry of his contract alongside a host of other players who failed to make the grade at senior level for the Magpies.

In a statement, Newcastle’s academy director Steve Harper said: “I would like to thank all of the players who are leaving for their efforts throughout their time with the Academy. They have all grown as players and people during their time here and should be incredibly proud of everything they have achieved representing Newcastle United.

"All of the players know that the Academy is here to support them as they prepare for the next steps in their careers. I now look forward to following their journeys and we all wish them every success in the future.

"I would also like to congratulate the players who have agreed new contracts. The hard work continues and it gets tougher every year as they look to continue their development, but they should all take great pride in this recognition and use it as motivation for the season ahead."

Bondswell was linked with a switch to South Yorkshire following Owen Dodgson’s departure, which left the Reds light on depth in the left-back position. Nicky Cadden has since left Oakwell but was Barnsley’s preferred choice at left wing-back.