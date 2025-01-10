Newcastle United 'tracking' Sheffield United academy graduate amid 'complication' in pursuit of Burnley star
Newcastle’s desire for a new goalkeeper has been well-documented and the Magpies have been strongly linked with Burnley’s James Trafford.
However, according to The Sun, a potential complication regarding Trafford has put Ramsdale in the club’s sights.
The report claims Burnley hope Trafford could be persuaded to stay if the club are promoted to the Premier League.
With this potentially putting a dent in Newcastle’s hopes of a swoop, Ramsdale is said to have emerged on the radar.
It is not the first time he has been linked with Newcastle, with reports of interest having surfaced last year.
The 26-year-old only joined Southampton in the summer of 2024, making the switch after losing his place at Arsenal to David Raya.
It has been a dismal campaign for the Saints, who appear destined for a return to the Championship, but Ramsdale remains highly-regarded.
Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka are Newcastle’s current senior options, although the latter is reportedly close to departing for the Saudi Pro League.
A move to St James’ Park could potentially prove enticing for Ramsdale, who will be keen to remain in the England national team frame.
