Newcastle United are reportedly willing to stump up £15m to prise Sheffield United academy graduate Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal.

The 26-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, losing his spot as the club’s number one goalkeeper to David Raya. His lack of action this season has fuelled speculation that his days as a Gunner may be numbered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The goalkeeper will reportedly be offered a five-year contract as part of a move that would reunite him with his former AFC Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to add Aaron Ramsdale to their ranks. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Ramsdale has remained coy regarding his future and amid reports of a deal being agreed, took to X and said: “News to me.”

The stopper penned his first professional contract at Sheffield United before joining AFC Bournemouth, eventually returning to the Blades in 2020. He was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship but earned a move to Arsenal with his exploits.