Newcastle United 'willing' to pay £15m to sign Sheffield United academy graduate also linked with Chelsea
The 26-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, losing his spot as the club’s number one goalkeeper to David Raya. His lack of action this season has fuelled speculation that his days as a Gunner may be numbered.
Chelsea have been linked with the England international, while Newcastle have also been named as an interested party. According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are willing to pay £15m to take Ramsdale to St James’ Park.
The goalkeeper will reportedly be offered a five-year contract as part of a move that would reunite him with his former AFC Bournemouth manager, Eddie Howe.
Ramsdale has remained coy regarding his future and amid reports of a deal being agreed, took to X and said: “News to me.”
The stopper penned his first professional contract at Sheffield United before joining AFC Bournemouth, eventually returning to the Blades in 2020. He was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship but earned a move to Arsenal with his exploits.
This season, he has made just six appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners. His last outing was in March, when he started between the sticks in a 2-1 win over Raya’s parent club Brentford.
