Next Barnsley FC manager: Former Newport County boss Michael Flynn made heavy favourite

Some firms have the 41-year-old as short as 1/5 to be appointed at Oakwell as the Tykes look to find their fourth manager inside 12 months.

Appointing Flynn would go against Barnsley's recent recruitment policy of appointing managers from abroad, suggesting that despite the odds shortening on Flynn a deal to appoint him is still far from being agreed.

BOOKIES' FAVOURITE: Former Newport County manager Michael Flynn is odds on to be appointed at Barnsley. Picture: Getty Images.

Luis Boa Morte is one name Barnsley are known to be considering as they look to appoint the right man to save their season with the Reds sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

Flynn made over 400 appearances as a player and had spells in Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town and Bradford City.

In 2017 he was appointed caretaker manager at Newport before being earning the job permanently later that year. He left the club last month after nine league matches with Newport 15th in League Two.