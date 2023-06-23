All Sections
Next Barnsley FC manager: Nine unemployed coaches Reds could turn to including ex-Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday bosses

There is a vacancy in the Oakwell dugout following Michael Duff’s decision to leave Barnsley for Swansea City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

Despite spending just a year in charge of the Reds, Duff’s impact was significant as he breathed life into a club that had endured a struggle since reaching the Championship play-offs in 2021.

When a coach thrives, there is always the danger that they could attract interest from elsewhere and it was Swansea that plucked Duff from Barnsley’s grip. With the 2023/24 season schedule already public, Barnsley have a short window in which to appoint a replacement.

Here are nine unemployed coaches the Reds could turn to.

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday

1. Darren Moore

Last club: Sheffield Wednesday Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Last club: Watford

2. Chris Wilder

Last club: Watford Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Last club: Cardiff City

3. Mark Hudson

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Last club: Wigan Athletic

4. Leam Richardson

Last club: Wigan Athletic Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

