Next Birmingham City manager: Ex-Leeds United, Chelsea, QPR and Nottingham Forest bosses among favourites

Former managers of Leeds United, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are among the favourites to succeed Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 12:35 GMT

The Blues made a bold decision earlier on in the season, axing John Eustace despite a promising start to the Championship campaign. It was a decision that has not paid off, as his replacement has now experienced a similar fate.

Rooney has been dismissed with Birmingham sat 20th in the table, having overseen a dramatic decline in form. A 3-0 defeat to Leeds United on New Year’s Day pushed the Blues hierarchy to act and they are now on the hunt for their third manager of the season.

Former Rotherham United and York City midfielder Steve Spooner has been placed in charge on a temporary basis, although a long-term fix is required. Birmingham’s owners have lofty ambitions and relegation to League One would be an unmitigated disaster.

Following Rooney’s dismissal, here are the BonusCodeBets favourites to take the reins at St. Andrew’s.

Here are the favourites to replace Wayne Rooney as manager of Birmingham City.

1. Favourites for Birmingham City job

Here are the favourites to replace Wayne Rooney as manager of Birmingham City. Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

20/1

2. 12. Neil Warnock

20/1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

10/1

3. 11. John Eustace

10/1 Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

10/1

4. 10. Tony Mowbray

10/1 Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

