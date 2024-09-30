Next Cardiff City manager: Former Bradford City boss is shock new candidate as former Sheffield United defender and Neil Warnock emerge

A week after sacking Erol Bulut, Cardiff City are still without a new manager. So let’s have a look at the current market for the next Bluebirds boss.

After losing at Hull City on Saturday, Cardiff remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table. On Tuesday night they welcome Millwall, who are managed by one of their former head coaches, Neil Harris.

Here are the latest odds for the next Cardiff City managers, with some significant changes.

Who will be the new manager of Cardiff City? (Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Former Sheffield United defender and the Wales manager who took his team to the World Cup is now one of the contenders for the Cardiff job.

