Here are the latest odds for the next Cardiff City managers, with some significant changes.
1. CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 02: A general view of the Cardiff City Stadium prior to kick off of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
Who will be the new manager of Cardiff City? (Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Robert Page - 25/1
Former Sheffield United defender and the Wales manager who took his team to the World Cup is now one of the contenders for the Cardiff job. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Aaron Ramsey - 25/1
Former Wales international, Arsenal and Juventus player Aaron Ramsey had two spells as a player with Cardiff City (Picture: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Hiscott
4. Neil Warnock - 20/1
Neil Warnock as he leaves the John Smith's Stadium after his final game in charge of Huddersfield Town just over a year ago. Would he want back into football at Cardiff City? (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson
