Former Sheffield United managers Chris Wilder and Neil Warnock are among the favourites to take charge of Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds have confirmed Sabri Lamouchi will leave the club at the end of the current deal, despite having only been appointed in January. Sky Bet have installed former Southampton manager Nathan Jones as the favourite to succeed Lamouchi at 4/5.

Warnock is behind Jones in the odds at 10/1, alongside Kevin Phillips and Russell Martin. The veteran announced his retirement in April 2022 but made a return to management in February, responding to Huddersfield Town’s SOS and securing their Championship status.

He has played down talk of remaining in charge of the Terriers, but has left the door open for a return to management. However, it appears unlikely he will take the reins somewhere at the start of the 2023/24 season having admitted he “couldn't do 10 months of this” in reference to his latest management spell.

Wilder performed heroics during a successful Sheffield United tenure. Image: RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Wilder’s exit from Championship side Watford was recently confirmed and he has been given odds of 12/1 to take over at Cardiff. He performed heroics during a successful Sheffield United tenure but his stock has arguably fallen following forgettable stints with Middlesbrough and Watford.