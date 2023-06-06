Postecoglou has left the Scottish giants to take the reins at Tottenham Hotspur, signing a four-year contract with the club. While reporting news of Postecoglou being granted permission to speak to Tottenham yesterday (June 5), Sky Sports Scotland said Marsch and former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers are in the frame for the job.

Postecoglou enjoyed a successful reign at Celtic, lifting two SPL titles and guiding the club to a Scottish Cup triumph and two Scottish League Cup victories. In Celtic’s statement confirming his exit, the club’s chief executive Michael Nicholson said: “It has been a pleasure working with Ange, a great football manager and a good man. He has served the club with such energy and determination and delivered a phenomenal level of success.

The American was axed by Leeds in February. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“I would like to thank him for all he has given us and I wish Ange and his family the very best for the future in everything they do. Of course, we wanted Ange to stay with us at Celtic and while there is real disappointment that we are losing him, he has decided he wants to look at a new challenge, which we respect.