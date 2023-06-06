All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Next Celtic manager: Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch 'in the frame' to succeed Ange Postecoglou after Tottenham Hotspur appointment

Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is reportedly in the frame to take charge of Celtic.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:22 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 13:32 BST

The American was axed by Leeds in February after overseeing just four wins in 20 Premier League games during the 2022/23 season. He has been linked with numerous vacancies since his Elland Road exit and Sky Sports have reported he is ‘in the frame’ to succeed Ange Postecoglou at Celtic.

Postecoglou has left the Scottish giants to take the reins at Tottenham Hotspur, signing a four-year contract with the club. While reporting news of Postecoglou being granted permission to speak to Tottenham yesterday (June 5), Sky Sports Scotland said Marsch and former Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers are in the frame for the job.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Postecoglou enjoyed a successful reign at Celtic, lifting two SPL titles and guiding the club to a Scottish Cup triumph and two Scottish League Cup victories. In Celtic’s statement confirming his exit, the club’s chief executive Michael Nicholson said: “It has been a pleasure working with Ange, a great football manager and a good man. He has served the club with such energy and determination and delivered a phenomenal level of success.

Most Popular
The American was axed by Leeds in February. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesThe American was axed by Leeds in February. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
The American was axed by Leeds in February. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“I would like to thank him for all he has given us and I wish Ange and his family the very best for the future in everything they do. Of course, we wanted Ange to stay with us at Celtic and while there is real disappointment that we are losing him, he has decided he wants to look at a new challenge, which we respect.

“As treble-winning champions, the Club looks ahead with confidence to the future, with many exciting opportunities ahead. The club appreciates the tremendous support from Celtic fans this season and we will continue to build from this position of unity and strength.”

Related topics:CelticTottenham HotspurAmericanBrendan RodgersPremier LeagueElland Road