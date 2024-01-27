All Sections
Next Charlton Athletic manager: Ex-Luton Town boss emerges as favourite ahead of former Leeds United and Barnsley men

A former Luton Town boss has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Charlton Athletic – ahead of figures familiar with fans of Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.
Tom Coates
Published 27th Jan 2024, 10:13 GMT

The Addicks wielded the axe earlier this week, dismissing Michael Appleton in an attempt to stop a rot that has left the club 16th in the League One table.

A statement issued by Charlton read: “Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as head coach. The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge.”

Former Middlesbrough defender Curtis Fleming has been placed in temporary charge, assisted by ex-Leeds captain Jason Pearce.

In order for their season to be salvaged, the next appointment Charlton make needs to be a sensible one. As is common in the wake of a sacking, speculation regarding the vacancy is rife.

However, it remains to be seen who Charlton will turn to. Here are the BetVictor favourites to take the reins at The Valley.

