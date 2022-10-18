Pedro Martins, the former Olympiakos manager who appeared to turn the job down two weeks ago, and who owner Acun Ilicali stated on Sunday would not be getting the job, remains the favourite with bookmakers.

“The Pedro Martins situation is over,” insisted Ilicali, before Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City.

“I didn’t see the determination. I want somebody who gives their whole energy here.”

Hull City interim manager Andy Dawson reacts during the Sky Bet Championship defeat to Birmingham City on Sunday (Picture: PA)

Second favourite to succeed Shota Arveladze, who was sacked 18 days ago, is interim manager and club stalwart Andy Dawson.

He has been given at least until the end of this week, with Hull visiting Blackpool in the Championship on Wednesday and Rotherham United on Saturday.

And he has been adding to his backroom staff with analyst Beri Pardo, formerly of Crystal Palace, while Robbie Stockdale has joined the team as a coach.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal, along with ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder and Carlos Corberan, who left Huddersfield Town in the summer, remain in the frame.

Other names less familiar are Sergen Yalcin, the 49-year-old Turkish manager latterly with Besiktas, and former Turkish footballer Senol Corlu.

Latest Hull City manager odds

Pedro Martins – 7/2

Andy Dawson – 6/1

Carlos Carvalhal – 10/1

Senol Corlu – 14/1

Sergen Yalcin – 14/1

Liam Rosenior – 14/1

Chris Wilder – 14/1

Carlos Corberan – 14/1