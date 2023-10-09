Next Oldham Athletic manager: Ex-Barnsley and Tranmere Rovers man emerges as favourite for job
Oldham Athletic are still being led by caretaker boss Steve Thompson, with the help of Neil Redfearn.
Redfearn is a figure Barnsley fans are familiar with, although it is another ex-Reds employee who is the favourite to take the reins on a permanent basis.
The vacancy opened up when Oldham sacked David Unsworth, who paid the price for a sluggish start to the National League season.
Here are the BetVictor favourites to take charge of Oldham.
1 / 4