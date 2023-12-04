Sheffield United are understood to be on the verge of axing Paul Heckingbottom and a clear early favourite to succeed him has emerged.

The Blades have endured a torrid start to the season and appear destined for an immediate return to the Championship. Following an uninspiring summer transfer window, Sheffield United have sunk to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Recent performances in particular have been abject and the club hit a new low at the weekend with a 5-0 loss to fellow strugglers Burnley. Heckingbottom’s departure has yet to be confirmed but attention is already turning to his potential successor.

There are plenty of experienced coaches currently out of work and despite Sheffield United’s predicament, there will undoubtedly be no shortage of interest in the role. Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes at Bramall Lane and attempt to steer the Blades clear of danger.

1 . Favourites for Sheffield United job Here are the early favourites to succeed Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United.