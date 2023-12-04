Next Sheffield United manager: Favourites for job including ex-Middlesbrough, QPR and Manchester United men
The Blades have endured a torrid start to the season and appear destined for an immediate return to the Championship. Following an uninspiring summer transfer window, Sheffield United have sunk to the bottom of the Premier League table.
Recent performances in particular have been abject and the club hit a new low at the weekend with a 5-0 loss to fellow strugglers Burnley. Heckingbottom’s departure has yet to be confirmed but attention is already turning to his potential successor.
There are plenty of experienced coaches currently out of work and despite Sheffield United’s predicament, there will undoubtedly be no shortage of interest in the role. Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes at Bramall Lane and attempt to steer the Blades clear of danger.