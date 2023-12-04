All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Next Sheffield United manager: Favourites for job including ex-Middlesbrough, QPR and Manchester United men

Sheffield United are understood to be on the verge of axing Paul Heckingbottom and a clear early favourite to succeed him has emerged.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:26 GMT

The Blades have endured a torrid start to the season and appear destined for an immediate return to the Championship. Following an uninspiring summer transfer window, Sheffield United have sunk to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Recent performances in particular have been abject and the club hit a new low at the weekend with a 5-0 loss to fellow strugglers Burnley. Heckingbottom’s departure has yet to be confirmed but attention is already turning to his potential successor.

There are plenty of experienced coaches currently out of work and despite Sheffield United’s predicament, there will undoubtedly be no shortage of interest in the role. Here is an early look at the BetVictor favourites to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes at Bramall Lane and attempt to steer the Blades clear of danger.

Here are the early favourites to succeed Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United.

1. Favourites for Sheffield United job

Here are the early favourites to succeed Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

2. 12. Scott Parker

20/1 Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. 11. Steve Bruce

20/1 Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 10. Damien Duff

16/1 Photo: James Chance/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomManchester UnitedQPRPremier LeagueBurnleyBetVictorBramall Lane