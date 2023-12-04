Paul Heckingbottom’s days at Sheffield United appear to be numbered.

There were calls for his sacking in the stands at the weekend as the Blades were swept aside in humiliating fashion by relegation battle rivals Burnley. It is now understood his tenure is set to be brought to an end.

Whoever the club turn to will face a mammoth task. Sheffield United have tasted victory just once in the Premier League this season and as a result, are marooned at the foot of the table.

They are four points adrift of Luton Town in 17th, and eight points away from AFC Bournemouth in 16th. They are joined in the bottom three by Burnley and Everton, with the latter only being there due to a points deduction.