Next Sheffield United manager: Out-of-work coaches available including ex-Leeds United and Chelsea bosses

Paul Heckingbottom’s days at Sheffield United appear to be numbered.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 09:46 GMT

There were calls for his sacking in the stands at the weekend as the Blades were swept aside in humiliating fashion by relegation battle rivals Burnley. It is now understood his tenure is set to be brought to an end.

Whoever the club turn to will face a mammoth task. Sheffield United have tasted victory just once in the Premier League this season and as a result, are marooned at the foot of the table.

They are four points adrift of Luton Town in 17th, and eight points away from AFC Bournemouth in 16th. They are joined in the bottom three by Burnley and Everton, with the latter only being there due to a points deduction.

However, there will always be coaches keen on taking the reins at such a historic club. Here are 13 out-of-work managers Sheffield United could potentially target.

Last club: Watford

1. Chris Wilder

Last club: Watford Photo: John Sibley - Pool/Getty Images

Last club: Huddersfield Town

2. Neil Warnock

Last club: Huddersfield Town Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Last club: Chelsea

3. Frank Lampard

Last club: Chelsea Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Last club: Leicester City

4. Dean Smith

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

