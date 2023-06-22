Sheffield Wednesday need a new manager – and the clock is ticking.

There is a vacancy in the dugout at Hillsborough following the shock exit of Darren Moore, who left by mutual consent after leading the club to promotion from League One.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 season have been released, a stern reminder of the urgency Wednesday must show in their hunt for a new manager with the new season not too far away.

Hiring a coach currently out of work could potentially speed up the process – here are 11 the club could turn to.

1 . Mark Warburton Last club: West Ham United (first-team assistant coach)

2 . Dean Smith Last club: Leicester City

3 . Javi Gracia Last club: Leeds United

4 . Lee Bowyer Last club: Birmingham City