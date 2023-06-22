All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: 11 coaches Owls could turn to including ex-Leeds United, West Ham United, Southampton, Brentford and Watford bosses

Sheffield Wednesday need a new manager – and the clock is ticking.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:54 BST

There is a vacancy in the dugout at Hillsborough following the shock exit of Darren Moore, who left by mutual consent after leading the club to promotion from League One.

Fixtures for the 2023/24 season have been released, a stern reminder of the urgency Wednesday must show in their hunt for a new manager with the new season not too far away.

Hiring a coach currently out of work could potentially speed up the process – here are 11 the club could turn to.

Last club: West Ham United (first-team assistant coach)

1. Mark Warburton

Last club: West Ham United (first-team assistant coach) Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Leicester City

2. Dean Smith

Last club: Leicester City Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Leeds United

3. Javi Gracia

Last club: Leeds United Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Birmingham City

4. Lee Bowyer

Last club: Birmingham City Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Darren MooreWest Ham UnitedSouthamptonBrentfordWatfordHillsboroughLeague One