Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United boss would be 'attracted' to role

Veteran manager Neil Warnock would reportedly be attracted to the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy if considered for it.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST

The Owls are in need of a new manager, having parted ways with Xisco Munoz following a dismal start to the season.

Warnock has previously led many of Wednesday’s most bitter rivals, including Sheffield United and Leeds United.

His most recent spell was at Huddersfield Town, who he rescued from relegation to League One last season.

Neil Warnock recently left Huddersfield Town. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesNeil Warnock recently left Huddersfield Town. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Neil Warnock recently left Huddersfield Town. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, according to Alan Biggs of talkSPORT, Warnock would be attracted to a rescue mission in S6 if considered to lead it.

Writing on X, Biggs said: “Understand Neil Warnock would be very attracted to a rescue mission at SWFC, should he be considered. Suspects most fans would accept him this time.”

The job at hand is a difficult one, with Wednesday winless at the foot of the Championship table.

Warnock has cultivated a reputation as a specialist firefighter, with Huddersfield and Rotherham United among the clubs he has steered away from the abyss.

The Owls have also been linked with Nathan Jones, who has been out of work since leaving Southampton earlier this year.

