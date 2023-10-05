Veteran manager Neil Warnock would reportedly be attracted to the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy if considered for it.

The Owls are in need of a new manager, having parted ways with Xisco Munoz following a dismal start to the season.

Warnock has previously led many of Wednesday’s most bitter rivals, including Sheffield United and Leeds United.

His most recent spell was at Huddersfield Town, who he rescued from relegation to League One last season.

However, according to Alan Biggs of talkSPORT, Warnock would be attracted to a rescue mission in S6 if considered to lead it.

Writing on X, Biggs said: “Understand Neil Warnock would be very attracted to a rescue mission at SWFC, should he be considered. Suspects most fans would accept him this time.”

The job at hand is a difficult one, with Wednesday winless at the foot of the Championship table.

Warnock has cultivated a reputation as a specialist firefighter, with Huddersfield and Rotherham United among the clubs he has steered away from the abyss.