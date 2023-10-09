All Sections
Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Ex-Southampton man in pole position ahead of former Huddersfield Town boss

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST

The appointment of Xisco Munoz proved disastrous, as the Spaniard failed to lead the Owls to a single Championship victory.

Fans quickly turned on the ex-Watford boss, with the atmosphere inside Hillsborough growing increasingly hostile.

Neil Thompson is now in charge on an interim basis following Munoz’s sacking and led the club to a draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

But who will take the reins permanently?

Here are the BetVictor favourites to land the Sheffield Wednesday job.

Here are the favourites to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Favourites for Sheffield Wednesday job

Here are the favourites to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

33/1

2. 12. Danny Cowley

33/1 Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

33/1

3. 11. Leam Richardson

33/1 Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

33/1

4. 10. Slaven Bilic

33/1 Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

