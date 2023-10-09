Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Ex-Southampton man in pole position ahead of former Huddersfield Town boss
Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new manager.
The appointment of Xisco Munoz proved disastrous, as the Spaniard failed to lead the Owls to a single Championship victory.
Fans quickly turned on the ex-Watford boss, with the atmosphere inside Hillsborough growing increasingly hostile.
Neil Thompson is now in charge on an interim basis following Munoz’s sacking and led the club to a draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.
But who will take the reins permanently?
Here are the BetVictor favourites to land the Sheffield Wednesday job.
