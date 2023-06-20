All Sections
Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Favourites to replace Darren Moore including ex-Swansea City, Southampton, Aston Villa, Wolves and AFC Bournemouth bosses

Sheffield Wednesday supporters were left reeling by the exit of manager Darren Moore.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:36 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST

The 49-year-old had only recently led the Owls back to the Championship when it was announced he had left Hillsborough by mutual consent. A popular figure in S6, Moore had overseen a historic comeback to guide the club to the League One play-off final.

In the regular season, the club had accumulated 96 points on his watch and fans were also treated to an FA Cup win over Premier League giants Newcastle United.

However, with just two days to go until fixtures for the new season are released, Wednesday have a vacancy in the dugout. Here are Sky Bet’s favourites to succeed Moore.

Here are the Sky Bet favourites to succeed Darren Moore.

1. Favourites

Here are the Sky Bet favourites to succeed Darren Moore. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

20/1

2. 9. Ryan Lowe

20/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

20/1

3. 8. Michael Duff

20/1 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

16/1

4. 7. Dean Smith

16/1 Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Related topics:Darren MooreSouthamptonAston VillaWolvesNewcastle UnitedLeague One