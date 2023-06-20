Sheffield Wednesday supporters were left reeling by the exit of manager Darren Moore.

The 49-year-old had only recently led the Owls back to the Championship when it was announced he had left Hillsborough by mutual consent. A popular figure in S6, Moore had overseen a historic comeback to guide the club to the League One play-off final.

In the regular season, the club had accumulated 96 points on his watch and fans were also treated to an FA Cup win over Premier League giants Newcastle United.

However, with just two days to go until fixtures for the new season are released, Wednesday have a vacancy in the dugout. Here are Sky Bet’s favourites to succeed Moore.

