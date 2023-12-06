Sunderland are on the hunt for a new head coach after deciding to part ways with Tony Mowbray.

It was a call that shocked many, as Mowbray has led the Black Cats into the play-offs last season and steered them into the chasing pack this term. However, shortly after Swansea City sacked Michael Duff, the axe was wielded at the Stadium of Light.

With festive fixtures coming thick and fast, Sunderland cannot afford to waste too much time in their search for a successor. Fortunately for the Black Cats, there is a vast array of managerial talent available on the market.

They could also opt to recruit a manager currently in work and there are coaches among the favourites who are employed. Sunderland are just three points adrift of the play-offs and possess plenty of talent in their playing squad, therefore the head coach vacancy is one that will strongly appeal to many.

With Mowbray’s exit finalised, here are the early BetVictor favourites to take charge of Sunderland.