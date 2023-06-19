All Sections
Next Swansea City manager: Barnsley FC head coach Michael Duff made favourite ahead of ex-Chelsea, Southampton and Bristol City bosses

Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has been installed as the favourite to succeed Russell Martin as Swansea City boss.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

Martin is reportedly Southampton-bound and Duff is said to be in the frame to take over from him at the Swansea.com Stadium. Losing Duff would be a blow for Barnsley, who he led to the League One play-off final last season.

He is just one year into a three-year contract he signed at Oakwell last year after leaving Cheltenham Town. Here are the nine favourites to replace Martin at Swansea as listed by BonusCodeBets.

Here are the favourites to take charge of Swansea City.

1. Favourites

Here are the favourites to take charge of Swansea City. Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

25/1

2. 9. Daniel Farke

25/1 Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

25/1

3. 8. Chris Wilder

25/1 Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

20/1

4. 7. Frank Lampard

20/1 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

Related topics:Michael DuffSwanseaSouthamptonRussell MartinBristol CityCheltenham TownOakwell