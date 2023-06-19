Next Swansea City manager: Barnsley FC head coach Michael Duff made favourite ahead of ex-Chelsea, Southampton and Bristol City bosses
Barnsley head coach Michael Duff has been installed as the favourite to succeed Russell Martin as Swansea City boss.
Martin is reportedly Southampton-bound and Duff is said to be in the frame to take over from him at the Swansea.com Stadium. Losing Duff would be a blow for Barnsley, who he led to the League One play-off final last season.
He is just one year into a three-year contract he signed at Oakwell last year after leaving Cheltenham Town. Here are the nine favourites to replace Martin at Swansea as listed by BonusCodeBets.
