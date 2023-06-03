All Sections
Nine free agents who may interest Huddersfield Town including Leeds United, Brentford, Luton Town and Stoke City stars

Huddersfield Town pulled off a great escape last season but will want to live more comfortably when the new campaign begins.
Tom Coates
Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2023
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

The Terriers face the task of preparing a squad capable of not just surviving in the Championship, but rising up the table. With a new owner incoming, a new era is set to be ushered in at the John Smith’s Stadium and new blood is likely to be part of it.

Here are nine players out of contract this summer who Huddersfield may be interested in.

The winger is set to leave Brentford after finishing the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Rotherham United.

1. Tarique Fosu

The winger is set to leave Brentford after finishing the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Rotherham United. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The defender impressed for Blackpool last season despite the club's struggles.

2. Jordan Thorniley

The defender impressed for Blackpool last season despite the club's struggles. Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The defender will not be joining Luton Town in the Premier League.

3. Sonny Bradley

The defender will not be joining Luton Town in the Premier League. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fox is leaving Stoke City and could be an option to replace Josh Ruffels.

4. Morgan Fox

Fox is leaving Stoke City and could be an option to replace Josh Ruffels. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

