Nine free agents who may interest Sheffield Wednesday including former Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Stoke City stars

The dust has barely settled on Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship but next season will already be on the minds of the Owls.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th May 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:43 BST

Securing promotion was a Herculean task for Darren Moore’s men and they will be keen to ensure their hard work is not wasted with an immediate return to the third tier.

New additions to the squad may help Wednesday hit the ground running in the Championship but top talents rarely come cheap. Here are nine players released by Championship clubs the Owls could sign without having to pay a transfer fee.

The centre-back would bring a wealth of Championship experience to Hillsborough. Released by: Blackburn Rovers

1. Daniel Ayala

The 32-year-old has played in both the Premier League and the Championship. Released by: Stoke City

2. Sam Clucas

Flint played a key role in Wednesday's promotion as a loanee. Released by: Stoke City

3. Aden Flint

The defender made 144 appearances for Bristol City after joining on a permanent deal from Chelsea. Released by: Bristol City

4. Jay Dasilva

