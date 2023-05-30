Nine free agents who may interest Sheffield Wednesday including former Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Stoke City stars
The dust has barely settled on Sheffield Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship but next season will already be on the minds of the Owls.
Securing promotion was a Herculean task for Darren Moore’s men and they will be keen to ensure their hard work is not wasted with an immediate return to the third tier.
New additions to the squad may help Wednesday hit the ground running in the Championship but top talents rarely come cheap. Here are nine players released by Championship clubs the Owls could sign without having to pay a transfer fee.
