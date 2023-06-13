Nine potential loan targets for Sheffield United including Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur stars
The temporary additions of Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee proved to be inspired, as the England youth internationals helped the Blades finish second in the Championship.
It was not the first time the Blades had made shrewd loan additions – success stories of recent years include Dean Henderson, Oliver Norwood and Morgan Gibbs-White.
With Sheffield United unlikely to be able to compete with Premier League heavyweights in the transfer market, loanees could again prove useful. Here are nine players Sheffield United could possibly target in the loan market.