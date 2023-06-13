All Sections
Nine potential loan targets for Sheffield United including Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur stars

Sheffield United benefited greatly from the loan market in their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:23 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

The temporary additions of Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee proved to be inspired, as the England youth internationals helped the Blades finish second in the Championship.

It was not the first time the Blades had made shrewd loan additions – success stories of recent years include Dean Henderson, Oliver Norwood and Morgan Gibbs-White.

With Sheffield United unlikely to be able to compete with Premier League heavyweights in the transfer market, loanees could again prove useful. Here are nine players Sheffield United could possibly target in the loan market.

Having starred in the Championship with Middlesbrough, the young Aston Villa marksman may be ready to test himself in the Premier League.

1. Cameron Archer

Having starred in the Championship with Middlesbrough, the young Aston Villa marksman may be ready to test himself in the Premier League. Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

The young Chelsea defender impressed on loan at Paderborn in the German second tier last season.

2. Bashir Humphreys

The young Chelsea defender impressed on loan at Paderborn in the German second tier last season. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The Manchester City midfielder has admitted he would love to return to Sheffield United after spending last season on loan at Bramall Lane.

3. Tommy Doyle

The Manchester City midfielder has admitted he would love to return to Sheffield United after spending last season on loan at Bramall Lane. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

After terrorising Championship defenders during his loan spell at Sunderland, a Premier League move could benefit the Manchester United man.

4. Amad Diallo

After terrorising Championship defenders during his loan spell at Sunderland, a Premier League move could benefit the Manchester United man. Photo: MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

