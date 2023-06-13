Sheffield United benefited greatly from the loan market in their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign.

The temporary additions of Manchester City pair Tommy Doyle and James McAtee proved to be inspired, as the England youth internationals helped the Blades finish second in the Championship.

It was not the first time the Blades had made shrewd loan additions – success stories of recent years include Dean Henderson, Oliver Norwood and Morgan Gibbs-White.

With Sheffield United unlikely to be able to compete with Premier League heavyweights in the transfer market, loanees could again prove useful. Here are nine players Sheffield United could possibly target in the loan market.

1 . Cameron Archer Having starred in the Championship with Middlesbrough, the young Aston Villa marksman may be ready to test himself in the Premier League. Photo: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bashir Humphreys The young Chelsea defender impressed on loan at Paderborn in the German second tier last season. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tommy Doyle The Manchester City midfielder has admitted he would love to return to Sheffield United after spending last season on loan at Bramall Lane. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Amad Diallo After terrorising Championship defenders during his loan spell at Sunderland, a Premier League move could benefit the Manchester United man. Photo: MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales