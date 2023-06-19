All Sections
Nine potential loan targets for Sheffield Wednesday including Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Southampton and Newcastle United men

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship but after two years away, they may have some adapting to do.
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST
The Owls need to reshape their squad in preparation for an increase in the quality they will be coming up against. Wednesday boss Darren Moore has shown little hesitation in dipping into the loan market during his time at the club, therefore he may once again turn to temporary additions.

Here are nine players Wednesday could potentially target in the loan market.

1. James Balagizi

An exciting attacking midfielder, his loan spell at Crawley Town last season was cut short by injury. Liverpool may be keen for the England under-20 international to head out again for more experience. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

2. Baba Rahman

The defender still has a year left on his Chelsea deal so another loan exit does not appear unlikely. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

3. Stanley Mills

The 19-year-old has already had a taste of senior football at Everton and the Toffees may be keen for him to experience more next season. If competition proves too stiff at Goodison Park, a loan move may suit him. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

4. Dynel Simeu

After loan spells in the third and fourth tiers, the Championship appears to be the next step for Southampton defender Simeu. Photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

