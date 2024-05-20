Norwich City confirm departure of former Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough man
Norwich’s season was brought to an abrupt end last week, when they were dumped out of the Championship play-offs by Leeds United. Batth was an unused substitute in both legs, as the Canaries drew 0-0 at home before losing 4-0 on the road.
The club have now issued their retained list, confirming Batth will be leaving upon the expiry of his contract this summer. In an X post, Batth said: Thank you Norwich.
"It’s been a privilege to play for the club and I appreciate all your support this season! We ultimately fell short after reaching the play-offs but it has been a new experience and I look forward to what is next.”
The 33-year-old is a familiar face in Yorkshire, having had four separate loan spells in the county. Two saw him join Sheffield Wednesday and he was part of the Owls squad that sealed promotion from League One in 2012.
He had previously had a brief spell on the red side of the city, making a solitary appearance for Sheffield United. His most recent spell in Yorkshire was in the 2018/19 campaign, when Wolves loaned him out to Middlesbrough.
Norwich recruited Batth in September 2023, handing the defender a one-year deal to add some experience to their defensive ranks. He will move on this summer with a total of 18 appearances for the club on his CV.
