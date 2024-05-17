The 52-year-old took the reins at Carrow Road in January 2023 but his tenure has now been brought to an end. His final night as Norwich boss was a dismal one, during which his team crumbled under the Elland Road lights and were beaten 4-0.

Speaking after the game, Wagner said: "Everybody has seen tonight the difference between Leeds United and us. Tonight more or less everything you should not do, we have done.

"In the duels, we were second best as well. It's a very disappointing evening and end of season but against Leeds away we knew we had to stay in the game and we've done more or less exactly the opposite."

The attention of Norwich fans will now be diverted towards the search for a successor. There are some figures well-known in Yorkshire among the early favourites, with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among the frontrunners.

Here are the OLBG favourites to replace Wagner at Norwich.