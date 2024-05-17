Norwich City next manager: Sheffield Wednesday boss and ex-Leeds United and Hull City men among favourites

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th May 2024, 11:33 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 11:37 BST
Norwich City have sacked David Wagner as their head coach after being dumped out of the Championship play-offs by Leeds United.

The 52-year-old took the reins at Carrow Road in January 2023 but his tenure has now been brought to an end. His final night as Norwich boss was a dismal one, during which his team crumbled under the Elland Road lights and were beaten 4-0.

Speaking after the game, Wagner said: "Everybody has seen tonight the difference between Leeds United and us. Tonight more or less everything you should not do, we have done.

"In the duels, we were second best as well. It's a very disappointing evening and end of season but against Leeds away we knew we had to stay in the game and we've done more or less exactly the opposite."

The attention of Norwich fans will now be diverted towards the search for a successor. There are some figures well-known in Yorkshire among the early favourites, with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among the frontrunners.

Here are the OLBG favourites to replace Wagner at Norwich.

1. Favourites for Norwich City job

50/1

2. 12. Neil Warnock

50/1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

25/1

3. 11. Frank Lampard

25/1 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

25/1

4. 10. Paul Ince

25/1 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

