The Millers winger is said to be in-demand, with the Owls among the clubs reported to hold an interest in securing his services. However, according to The Star, Norwich are now among the clubs keen on the Republic of Ireland international.
Persistent links with clubs suggest Ogbene’s days at Rotherham, who he first joined in 2019, may be numbered. He has developed into a key player for the Millers and was crucial in helping the club retain second tier status last season.
A winger by trade, Ogbene was born in Nigeria but cut his teeth as a footballer in the Republic of Ireland. He moved to England to join Brentford in 2018 but moved to Rotherham after just 18 months with the Bees.
He has since established himself at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, becoming indispensable under Paul Warne before Matt Taylor took the reins and also recognised his talent.