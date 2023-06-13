Persistent links with clubs suggest Ogbene’s days at Rotherham, who he first joined in 2019, may be numbered. He has developed into a key player for the Millers and was crucial in helping the club retain second tier status last season.

A winger by trade, Ogbene was born in Nigeria but cut his teeth as a footballer in the Republic of Ireland. He moved to England to join Brentford in 2018 but moved to Rotherham after just 18 months with the Bees.

The Millers winger is said to be in-demand. Image: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images