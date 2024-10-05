Norwich City v Hull City: 'Pink Pandur' feeling benefit of Tim Walter's obsessive approach
The German coach is proud to talk about how demanding he and his style of play are, and it extends way beyond the pitch.
It is finally bearing fruit with three straight victories – the first of his tenure – ahead of Saturday's Championship game at Norwich City.
Asked what he has enjoyed the most about the run, Walter replied: "That they just keep going and try to do it all the time, also in training. They want to improve, they are really hungry to play in our style and they try to show me every day.
"Now we have the results and for them it's even more confidence and they are even more convinced.
"They trust in each other and live and breathe the football now and try to share it with each other.
"We want to stay tenacious and try to be hard-working, that's what we're doing the whole day – living football, breathing football, talking about it all day.
"You need your players to have the willingness to learn all the time. We're getting more emotional and that's what we needed."
One of those who appears to have benefited is the man Walter has dubbed "The Pink Pandur" in recognition of goalkeeper Ivor Pandur's luminous kit. Initially the Croatian cut an unconvincing if bright figure but his performance in Tuesday's 3-1 win at Queens Park Rangers suggested a youngster growing into his responsibilities.
"I'm really impressed by his performance, not just the saves, how he played from behind and how he shows everybody he's very brave," says Walter, whose style demands a goalkeeper who can pass the ball in tight situations.
"He had a lot of things he had to do because I'm very demanding and I told him a lot, shouted a lot at him. He had to learn that first because he'd never had it before.
"The only thing I try to do is to help my player. Outside the pitch I try to be the father of the group, be open and speak a lot, but on the pitch I want the performance and at the beginning he couldn't separate it but now he knows how it works.
"Outside the pitch they are all my boys. I have more time with them than my own family so coming here it's like my home and I enjoy being with them and speaking with them. It's good to see we trust each other."
