Grant McCann was left to rue Doncaster Rovers' profligacy after his side lost ground at the top of League Two.

Billy Sharp's late effort cancelled out Kylian Kouassi's stunning strike to claim a share of the spoils against Salford City but it was another missed opportunity for promotion-chasing Rovers on home soil.

Doncaster are now five points adrift of leaders Port Vale, although the 1-1 draw was enough to lift McCann's men into the top three on a free weekend for rivals Walsall.

"I've said it for a few weeks now, particularly at home, we're just not clinical enough at the top end of the pitch," declared McCann after seeing Sharp miss another chance to win it for Rovers.

"We're making wrong decisions, crossing into people, having shots blocked and shooting over the crossbar – we're not taking our chances.

"It's not good enough. We're nowhere near where we need to be. It's okay being good in the defensive third and the middle third but we need to be better at the top end of the pitch.

"For us to score 22 goals after 16 games isn't good enough. It's not promotion form.

"You need to be scoring 80-90 plus goals to get out of the league but we're not doing it. We've got a lot of work to do."

Grant McCann was left frustrated by another home stalemate. (Photo: Tony Johnson/YP)

Doncaster won their final eight home games of last season to secure an unlikely play-off place and carried that form into this campaign.

However, it is just one victory in six for Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium after the latest stalemate in front of their own fans.

Asked if he was concerned about his side's home form, McCann replied: "Not really because you have to look at each game on its own merit.

"People will throw those sorts of stats at you but we've lost one in 10 so we're actually in decent form.

Billy Sharp celebrates his equaliser. (Photo: Tony Johnson/YP)

"People will say we're not winning at home but we know we can win here and have shown that on numerous occasions.