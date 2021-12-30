Nottingham Forest 0 Huddersfield Town 1 - player ratings

OUTSTANDING: Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls was on top form for Huddersfield Town

There was plenty about their performance which could have been better but the spirit shown by the Terriers was exemplary,. and rewarded when they somehow held onto the lead given them by Duane Holmes despite huge pressure.

Lee Nicholls - one error which was not costly could not disguise yet another tremendous goalkeeping performance from one of the signings of the season 8

Ollie Turton - looked nowhere near s rusty as he ought to have laying at right-back 7

Matty Pearson - did a good job in the centre of defence 6

Levi Colwill - the 18-year-old looks a star of the future whenever he takes to the field 7

Harry Toffolo - a fourth assist in as many matches 7

Sorba Thomas - shot against the bar inside the first minute but he peaked too soon 6

Scott High - found it hard work in the midfield 5

Lewis O'Brien - wasteful in possession and not at his best but he produced an excellent second-half shot 6

Duane Holmes - the former Derby County midfielder enjoyed quietening the Nottingham Forest fans 7

Danel Sinani - one terrific volley over apart, Sinani looked shot of confidence in a free role and missed an absolute sitter in the second half 5

Danny Ward - came off inside 15 minutes N/A

Substitutes:

Jordan Rhodes (for Ward, 15) - laid on a great chance for Sinani but generally a quiet night for him 6

Josh Koroma (for Thomas, 69) - ran really hard for the cause 6

Pipa (for Sinani, 76) - right-back out of possession, right midfield in it, this was no gentle easing back into first-team football 6