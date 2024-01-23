Leeds have been linked with a host of defenders since the opening of the January transfer window, with Williams among them. However, they do not appear to be the only club with an eye on the Wales international.

According to Sky Sports, Forest have turned down an offer from Dutch outfit Feyenoord to take the 22-year-old on loan. Feyenoord currently sit second in the Eredivisie table, 10 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prising Williams away from Forest may prove difficult if Leeds do try their luck, as he has featured prominently since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.

Neco Williams of Nottingham Forest has been linked with Leeds United. Image: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

He has started five of the club’s last six league games, completing 90 minutes in three of them.

If Forest do issue a hands-off warning, Leeds do reportedly have other options on their radar. Burnley’s Connor Roberts is said to be of interest to the Whites, as is Ben Johnson of West Ham United.