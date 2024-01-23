Nottingham Forest 'have rejected loan approach' for Leeds United-linked defender
Leeds have been linked with a host of defenders since the opening of the January transfer window, with Williams among them. However, they do not appear to be the only club with an eye on the Wales international.
According to Sky Sports, Forest have turned down an offer from Dutch outfit Feyenoord to take the 22-year-old on loan. Feyenoord currently sit second in the Eredivisie table, 10 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.
Prising Williams away from Forest may prove difficult if Leeds do try their luck, as he has featured prominently since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.
He has started five of the club’s last six league games, completing 90 minutes in three of them.
If Forest do issue a hands-off warning, Leeds do reportedly have other options on their radar. Burnley’s Connor Roberts is said to be of interest to the Whites, as is Ben Johnson of West Ham United.
As it stands, however, Leeds are yet to make a signing in the current window.