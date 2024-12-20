Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has challenged Lewis Richards to make the left wing-back spot his own with Tyreik Wright on the comeback trail.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright’s absence through injury has given Richards a run of games down the left and he has deputised admirably.

A product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, Richards is a technically gifted operator and was particularly impressive last week as the Bantams edged past Swindon Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright is nearing a return to full fitness but Alexander has urged Richards to make a return to left-wing back difficult for his teammate.

Lewis Richards impressed during Bradford City's win over Swindon Town. Image: Tony Johnson

“I think he’s one of those guys who goes under the radar a little bit,” Alexander said. “I think he’s a really good one-v-one defender, but he’s also a good one-v-one attacker.

"He just needs a little bit of a boost now, from me, to be positive instead of turning back into the centre-half.

"If he’s in a one-v-one, go take people on. Even if it doesn’t work, I’m still going to encourage you to keep doing it. I think he’s a really good young player, I think he’s really got an understanding, he’s got to nail down this position now, so it’s no one else’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old’s ability has never been in much doubt but he has never really been viewed as indispensable at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Graham Alexander's Bradford City are preparing to face Notts County. Image: Tony Johnson

Alexander wants Richards to have more belief in his own ability, which could be crucial in his efforts to stave off Wright.

"He’ll have a real competitor coming back soon, Tyreik Wright,” Alexander said. “But I want him to do his best to stay in that team, because I believe he has the attributes to be a really good player on both sides of the game.

"I think he needs to understand that as well, it can’t just come from his coaches encouraging him all the time. He’s got to have a bit more belief in himself because he’s got a lot of talent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright may not be ready for involvement at Notts County but the end of the road is in sight.