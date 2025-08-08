Oli McBurnie guarantees goals if Hull City can make the chances, says Sergej Jakirovic

Oli McBurnie guarantees Hull City goals if they can just create the chances for him, according to coach Sergej Jakirovic.

The former Bradford City, Barnsley and Sheffield United striker has joined on a free transfer.

Goalscoring is the most important area of the team for Jakirovic to address after 44 goals in 46 league games last season.

Hull expect to discover on Friday if their appeal against three windows of transfer restrictions has been overturned and they can buy Westerlo's Matija Frigan.

If their punishment for numerous missed payments this year is upheld or reduced, they will have to rely on free signings like McBurnie and loans. In the Leeds-born forward Jakirovic thinks they have a player they can bank on.

"He's scored goals in the Championship – 22 for Swansea a few years ago (2018-19)," said Jakirovic.

"We need to create chances for him, and if we do, he will deliver the numbers for sure because he's very dangerous in the box.

"Together with Frigan, he was first option (choice)."

NEW ARRIVAL: Hull City striker Oli McBurnie (Image courtesy of Hull City)

Meanwhile the Bosnian has told centre-back and new vice-captain Charlie Hughes to ignore interest from Saturday's hosts Coventry City and stay at Hull until he is ready for the Premier League. The Sky Blues have had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old.

"Charlie wants to stay with us," insisted Jarikovic. "This (interest) is normal because the transfer period is still on.

"Maybe in the next days Coventry will come with more offers. This is then a question for the chairman

"Maybe they (Coventry) did that on purpose, you never know.

EXCITED: Hull City coach Sergej Jakirovic (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"But Charlie is a very good player for us, very important. The best thing is he stays here one more year and then next (step) must be Premier League. It feels like if he was to move to another club in the Championship it would be sideways."