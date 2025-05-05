Phil Jagielka expects personal pride to keep Billy Sharp playing into his 40s.

With the Football League season having ended on Saturday and Sheffield United the only Yorkshire club going into the play-offs, decisions are looming on the futures of dozens of players, and particularly those in their mid- and late-30s due to be out of contract next month. Middlesbrough's Jonny Howson (36), Bradford's Richie Smallwood (34), and Doncaster Rovers' 39-year-old's Richard Wood and Sharp all fall into the category.

Jonathan Hogg was able to say his goodbyes to Huddersfield Town, though it remains to be seen if the 36-year-old midfielder will play on elsewhere or stay in a non-playing capacity.

Having played until he was 41, Jagielka has a good insight into how they will be thinking, particularly his former Sheffield United team-mate and close friend Sharp.

STILL GOT IT: Billy Sharp (centre) played an important part as Doncaster Rovers won this season's League Two (Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"It's personal pride and he's probably wanting to get to 40," said the former England centre-back.

"I was fortunate enough to score when I was 40 (twice, for Stoke City against Sheffield United and Huddersfield) so I've got that up on him and he knows that because I tell him all the time!

"It's all about if your body's able. Your friends and family around you will help with the decision.

"He's still scoring goals and he played an active part in a really exciting promotion race.

HUNGER: Phil Jagielka played professional football until he was 41 (Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"He loves scoring goals – he loves scoring goals in training, let alone in matches – so it will be a tough decision for him when he decides to call it a day."

Sharp has made 25 Doncaster appearances in all competitions this season and 26 from the bench, scoring 12 goals including the one that secured promotion to League One.

Asked what factors came into his thinking late in his career, Jagielka said: "You need to be of a standard, you don't want to be a hindrance.

"I was still able to play at the level I did and give some insights into the game – whether it was useful or not! – to the players and the staff.

Phil Jagielka ran from Sheffield United's Bramall Lane to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough in April to support the Football League's Every Minute Matters Relay (Image: Ben Queenborough/JMP)

"You always learn. I was still learning at 39, 40 as football's always evolving.

"It was nice. I got to play with some younger centre-halves towards the end and younger players I still speak to and I'd like to think if you have a conversation with them in four or five years' time I might get a mention for hopefully giving them some good advice – or maybe some bad advice and they did the polar opposite!

"You realise when you get a bit older there aren't that many games left and you've got to try and enjoy it. In your mid-20s and early-30s you think you're going to go forever."

Another factor with Jagielka may have been that he was not totally sure what he wanted to do next. Eighteen months on, he is keeping his options open.

"I'm not doing any coaching badges, I'm just enjoying it," he explained.

"My son (Wales under-18 striker Zac) is at Hull in the academy so I get to watch him a little bit. Hopefully I can share in his journey.

"I do a little bit of TV and radio work.

"I'd played for a long time so I wasn't really ready to go into full-time coaching or anything yet.

"I've not shut the door but I've also not actively chased it and prepared myself for it.

"I won't say no but it's definitely not a yes."

Jagielka was speaking on behalf of the Football League's Every Minute Matters campaign which, in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation, encourages supporters to learn CPR.

Like all competing teams, Sheffield United players will be wearing the campaign logo on their shirt sleeves in the play-offs.