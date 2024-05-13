Peterborough United make former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City man available for transfer
The defender only joined Posh last summer, penning a two-year deal to end his lengthy association with Huddersfield. In his final season on the books of the Terriers, he had enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bradford City.
However, after managing just eight league starts in Peterborough colours, the defender will be allowed to seek pastures new this summer. He has been made available for transfer alongside teammates David Ajiboye, Kabongo Tshimanga, Kai Corbett, Charlie O’Connell and Aaron Powell.
Crichlow started his career with Enfield Borough before being recruited by Huddersfield in 2017. He never established himself at senior level for the Terriers, making the bulk of his appearances out on loan.
His first temporary move was to Bradford (Park Avenue) and he went on to have spells at Hartlepool United, Welling United, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle before returning to West Yorkshire with the Bantams.
He made 41 appearances for the club, becoming a key figure under Mark Hughes and helping the Bantams reach the play-offs. He now appears set for yet another move and news of his availability may have put a number of clubs on alert.
