Peterborough United have made former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City defender Romoney Crichlow available for transfer.

The defender only joined Posh last summer, penning a two-year deal to end his lengthy association with Huddersfield. In his final season on the books of the Terriers, he had enjoyed a productive loan spell at Bradford City.

However, after managing just eight league starts in Peterborough colours, the defender will be allowed to seek pastures new this summer. He has been made available for transfer alongside teammates David Ajiboye, Kabongo Tshimanga, Kai Corbett, Charlie O’Connell and Aaron Powell.

Romoney Crichlow featured 41 times for Bradford City. Image; George Wood/Getty Images

Crichlow started his career with Enfield Borough before being recruited by Huddersfield in 2017. He never established himself at senior level for the Terriers, making the bulk of his appearances out on loan.

His first temporary move was to Bradford (Park Avenue) and he went on to have spells at Hartlepool United, Welling United, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle before returning to West Yorkshire with the Bantams.