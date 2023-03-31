All Sections
Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:19 BST

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has cooled the Posh’s interest in former Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May. The 29-year-old has been in impressive form for current club Cheltenham Town over recent seasons and is being linked with a departure this summer.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent in late June. He has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this term and is on the way to matching his tally of 23 from the last campaign.

A report by Gloucestershire Live last week suggested that Peterborough and Wrexham were keen on landing him. However, Fry has poured cold water on the speculation from his point of view and has told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He’s not a player that’s been mentioned to me and I don’t expect that to happen because of Alfie’s age.

“We don’t tend to sign strikers that old. He’s a good player who scored two great goals against us, but I suspect, because our gaffer signed him before, some think we would be interested again. Anyway we don’t know who our manager will be next season. When we do I will have more idea who we want to try and sign.”

May played for Doncaster from 2017 to 2020 after they snapped him up from non-league outfit Hythe Town. He adapted well to life in the Football League and fired 23 goals in 117 matches altogether before leaving for Cheltenham.