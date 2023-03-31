Latest news regarding this ex-Doncaster Rovers man emerges as he catches the eye in the Football League

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has cooled the Posh’s interest in former Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May. The 29-year-old has been in impressive form for current club Cheltenham Town over recent seasons and is being linked with a departure this summer.

His contract expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent in late June. He has scored 16 goals in all competitions so far this term and is on the way to matching his tally of 23 from the last campaign.

A report by Gloucestershire Live last week suggested that Peterborough and Wrexham were keen on landing him. However, Fry has poured cold water on the speculation from his point of view and has told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He’s not a player that’s been mentioned to me and I don’t expect that to happen because of Alfie’s age.

“We don’t tend to sign strikers that old. He’s a good player who scored two great goals against us, but I suspect, because our gaffer signed him before, some think we would be interested again. Anyway we don’t know who our manager will be next season. When we do I will have more idea who we want to try and sign.”