Leeds United secured a convincing 2-0 win over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Friday night. Here’s how we rated the performances.

Sheffield Wednesday Beadle: Beaten by a cheeky strike from James to kill the game just after the interval when the Owls keeper didn’t particularly cover himself in glory. Busy in second half. 6 Valentin: Brought into the starting line-up. One of Wednesday’s better players in the first half. 5 Iorfa: Had to try and hold it together at the back as the Owls struggled against Leeds’ clever movement. Injury issue in second half. Headed a good chance wide. 6 Bernard: Hard going at times against a slick Leeds. 5 Valery: Difficult night as Leeds looked the part. Looked harassed at times. 5 Ingelsson: Could not dictate like in his dream home opener. 5 Bannan: Second best in the middle of the park. 5 M Lowe: Little chance to make any mark going forward. 5 Windass: Not lack of effort after his difficult afternoon at Sunderland, but couldn’t make it happen as he can. 4 Musaba: Moments of threat against Bogle. But sporadic. 6 J Lowe: You wanted much more from him. 4 Substitutes: Gassama (Windass 70) 6. Ugbo (Valentin 70) 6. Palmer (Ingelsson 79) 6. Smith (J Lowe 79) 6. Johnson (M Lowe 90). Not used: Charles, Ihiekwe, Kobacki, Fusire. Leeds United Meslier: Unconvincing under a few high first-half balls. But other than that… 6 Bogle: Looked a little suspect early on defensively, but hit back. 7 Rodon: Looked back on message again. 7 Struijk: Should have scored early on. Orderly at the back. 7 Firpo: One great cross should have been put away just before the break. 7 Gruev: Quietly effective as he is. Back to his heights of last season. 8 Ampadu: Held sway in the engine room with a masterful performance. 9 James: His dink to make it 2-0 was simply divine. Booked for his excessive celebration. 8 Aaronson: Handed a first league start for Leeds since April 2023 and reaped a dividend with a sweet goal. 8 Gnonto: Posed Wednesday a lot of problems. Excellent pass ahead of the opener. 8 Joseph: Played his part and his defence-splitting pass for James’ strike was sublime. 7 Substitutes: Piroe (Joseph 84). Rothwell (Gnonto 88). Geldardt (Aaronson 92). Byram (James 92). Not used: Cairns, Darlow, Debayo, Crew,, Chambers.