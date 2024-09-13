Player who set the Doncaster Rovers feel-good factor this summer rewarded for following it up with goals

Luke Molyneux set the ball rolling for Doncaster Rovers' start to the new League Two season, and his form in August has kept the momentum going.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is why the right winger has been named as League Two's player of the month.

When Rovers were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals by Crewe Alexandra in May, it could have gone either way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Either they did as manager Grant McCann demanded, learnt from the experience and took confidence from the remarkably strong finish to the campaign which gave them a shot at promotion, or as so often happens now, the team broke up.

Molyneux agreeing a new three-year contract a little over a fortnight later was a positive signal, as team-mates such as Owen Bailey acknowledged.

But Rovers needed more than a cheerleader, and Molyneux – who found the net 11 times last season – scored five more in the opening month, with league braces against Accrington Stanley and Port Vale.