Player who set the Doncaster Rovers feel-good factor this summer rewarded for following it up with goals
It is why the right winger has been named as League Two's player of the month.
When Rovers were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals by Crewe Alexandra in May, it could have gone either way.
Either they did as manager Grant McCann demanded, learnt from the experience and took confidence from the remarkably strong finish to the campaign which gave them a shot at promotion, or as so often happens now, the team broke up.
Molyneux agreeing a new three-year contract a little over a fortnight later was a positive signal, as team-mates such as Owen Bailey acknowledged.
But Rovers needed more than a cheerleader, and Molyneux – who found the net 11 times last season – scored five more in the opening month, with league braces against Accrington Stanley and Port Vale.
Five games into the campaign – Doncaster also beat Gillingham to start September – McCann's men have made the best start of any team in the division, with four wins.
