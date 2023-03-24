The crisis at Wigan Athletic deepened on Friday with the Championship club's players effectively going on strike and experienced defender Steven Caulker accusing them of lying.

The Latics squad are still to receive their February salaries, with Caulker claiming it is the fifth time this season they have not been paid on time.

And now they have said they will not train until they do.

With the Championship on an international break, Wigan's next scheduled game is not until April 1, when they are due to host Queens Park Rangers, but it does not bode well for morale in a relegation battle which also features Huddersfield Town and Rotherham Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have said there is "some hope" they will be paid by Monday and chairman Talal Al Hammad has said it is his "No 1 priority".

But the response of Caulker, who includes Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool amongst his 15 clubs, suggests all trust has broken down.

"This lies us as players have been told by Wigan Athletic FC is absolutely scandalous," he wrote on networking side LinkedIn.

OUTBURST: Wigan Athletic defender Steven Caulker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There may be reasons for late payment once or twice, but for the boys to have experienced this five times this season is completely unacceptable. We are told as players every day that the money is on its way and will "hopefully" reach our account by the afternoon. Fourteen days later, the money still hasn't arrived.

"We are due to be paid again on April 7and the club are unable to confirm whether they will have enough funds for this.

"As the famous saying goes, 'Being silent while witnessing an injustice makes you guilty of the oppression as well'. Well, my position is clear, I stand with the honest hard working staff and players, whose mental health is now being affected by this."

Wigan's deduction has left them four points clear at the bottom of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad