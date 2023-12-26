Barnsley are set to visit Port Vale on the back of a five-game unbeaten league run.

The Reds have not exactly turned heads but have continued to pick up points over the last month, keeping themselves in the promotion-chasing pack.

Stevenage’s visit on ‘Christmas Eve Eve’ was a test of Barnsley’s mettle, as Steve Evans sides are rarely easy to do battle with.

In a clash of promotion hopefuls, Barnsley came out on top to stay within touching distance of the play-offs.

Speaking after the win, Reds boss Neill Collins said: “Overall, really pleased with the players in terms of their never-say-die attitude, defending the box and putting their bodies in front of everything.

“Overall, in the first half, I thought we were very good despite going behind again to an early goal which was really frustrating.

“The players responded really well and the only thing that was letting us down was some of the quality.

“We came from behind, something that I think is a great trait to have, I’d like to stop us going behind but we came from behind and overall, a big three points against a really difficult team."

Barnsley may sit outside the play-offs but have played just 21 games – fewer than the two sides above them.

Promising positions, however, are pointless if not built upon. If Barnsley are to do so, they will need more of the resilience shown by Herbie Kane, a midfielder now key to the operation at Oakwell.

He marked his 100th Reds appearance with the winner against Stevenage and earned praise from Collins for always being “available when the chips are down”.

Collins said: “First of all, 100 appearances is excellent. It says a lot about Herbie, he’s always fit to train, always available when the chips are down.

“It’s a great bit of play because he’s seen the space and he’s took it and he kept driving. If you hit shots on target, things like that happen.”