Newly-promoted Championship side Portsmouth have signed former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

The 31-year-old has spent the last three years at Queens Park Rangers, acting as an understudy and providing competition in the goalkeeping department. His R’s departure was confirmed last month, leaving him free to seek pastures new as a free agent.

He has remained in the second tier, penning a two-year deal at Fratton Park following Portsmouth’s promotion to the Championship. The move reunites Archer with his former Oxford United teammate, Pompey boss John Mousinho.

Mousinho said: “Jordan brings a wealth of experience and knows what it takes to compete at this level of the game. I had the pleasure of playing alongside him a few years ago when he came to Oxford for a brief spell.

Jordan Archer made six appearances for Middlesbrough. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

“So I know that he’s a brilliant character and a great professional to have around the dressing room, as well as being an excellent goalkeeper. It bolsters the options we already have in that department and we’re happy to have got another signing in for the start of pre-season.”

From 2015 until 2019, Archer was a regular fixture between the sticks for Millwall. Since leaving The Den, he has acted mostly as a back-up goalkeeper across stints with the likes of Middlesbrough and Fulham.

He made just four senior appearances for the R’s but was credited for his “infectious enthusiasm” upon departing by QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry.

