The 25-year-old has been on Wigan’s books for over a decade and has made a total of 143 appearances for the club. However, Wigan appear to have a battle on their hands to retain him.

According to The News, Portsmouth have lodged an enquiry regarding the possibility of securing the forward’s services.

Lang has previously been linked with Derby and Rotherham and Millers boss Leam Richardson is someone he knows well. The pair worked together at Wigan when Richardson was in charge of the Latics.

Wigan Athletic's Callum Lang has been linked with Rotherham United. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Richardson has made no secret of his desire to have his ranks bolstered, although a January signing is yet to be made at the New York Stadium.

The only bit of transfer activity concerning Rotherham happened yesterday (January 23), when defender Tolaji Bola was loaned out to Burton Albion.