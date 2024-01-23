There is just over a week left in the window, therefore the pressure is firmly on clubs who still have business to do. Here is The Yorkshire Post’s transfer news round-up for Tuesday, January 23, bringing you some of the latest headlines.

Rotherham United sanction loan exit

Rotherham United have allowed defender Tolaji Bola to join Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old has been afford just two Championship appearances for the Millers this season.

Rotherham United have loaned out Tolaji Bola. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

After putting pen to paper, Bola said: "It feels brilliant to be here and I can't wait to get started. I'm really looking forward to getting on the pitch and helping the team have a successful end to the season.

"I'm a wing-back who likes to do both, go forward and to help the attack as well as doing my defensive work. I always give my best on the pitch and I love a tackle as well.

"I spoke to the gaffer a couple of days ago and he laid out how he wants his players' to play and what he expects and it's all stuff I really stand by and I'm buzzing to get going."

Sheffield United close in on goalkeeper

Ivo Grbic is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Sheffield United ahead of a move from Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old, a senior Croatia international, is said to be flying to the UK.

If a deal is struck, he will provide competition for Wes Foderingham, who has been first choice between the sticks this term.

Leeds United-linked defender attracts offer

Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, a player linked with Leeds United, has reportedly been the subject of a loan approach from Feyenoord. The approach is said to have been rejected.