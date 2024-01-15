Rotherham United 'keeping tabs' on Portsmouth and Derby County-linked Wigan Athletic star
Millers boss Leam Richardson is already familiar with Lang, having worked with him during their time together at Wigan. Richardson has already made his desire for reinforcements public, with Rotherham embroiled in a battle for Championship survival.
Lang has made 23 appearances for Wigan this season, wearing the captain armband in the vast majority of his outings.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Rotherham have been monitoring the 25-year-old with Richardson said to be a big fan. However, he is also said to have attracted interest from Derby County and Portsmouth.
Lang can operate as a forward or an attacking midfielder, therefore would add variety to a Millers attack that has looked toothless at times this season.
Although Rotherham’s position in the Championship is hardly enviable, Wigan’s predicament could make it easier to lure Lang away. The Latics sit 18th in League One, five points above the relegation zone.
Lang started his footballing journey within Liverpool’s academy before making the move to Wigan. He has spent the entirety of his senior career on the books of the Latics, although has enjoyed loan spells at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell.