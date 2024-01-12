ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Leam Richardson remains hopeful that the club will be able to bring in some new signings ‘sooner rather than later’ after seeing two loanees return to their parent clubs this week.

Dexter Lembikisa was recalled by Wolves, amid reports that the Midlands club are considering another loan for the highly-rated right-back, with other Championship clubs mentioned as being interested in his services.

Reports on Friday suggest that SPL side Hearts are winning the race to sign the Jamaican international, who featured 27 times for the Millers in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, injury-hit attacking midfielder Fred Onyedinma has headed back to Luton Town, having also signed on a season-long loan last summer alongside Lembikisa.

Rotherham United loanee Dexter Lembikisa, who was recalled by parent club Wolves earlier this week. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Onyedinma has not featured since injuring himself in the warm-up ahead of the game at Hull City at the end of November.

On the quest for new incoming signings, Richardson, whose side welcome Stoke City on Saturday, said: “We're trying hard. Rob (Scott) and the recruitment guys are trying desperately hard to add to the group.

"We need bodies, we need a certain quality of player to help us with the challenge we have ahead of us. Fingers crossed, we can come to some kind of conclusions in the coming days.

"As a coach or manager, you want bodies in and a really good number of players to work with.

"Sometimes it's out of your control. Other clubs have decisions to make. We're in the race with everybody else and we're doing our best to come to some conclusions and add quality to the group.

"I'm exactly the same as they (fans) are: eager to get things done, to get bodies in the building. Many discussions have taken place. Fingers crossed, we can bring people in sooner rather than later.”

On the departures of Lembikisa and Onyedinma, he continued: “Firstly, I want to thank both players for the time and effort they put in with a Rotherham shirt and I thank their parent clubs for allowing them to come across.

"With Wolves, they called Dexter back with a view to improving him and excelling his pathway to whichever way they deem is the right one for him.

"He’s been a fantastic person since he’s been here.

"With Fred, it’s just been unfortunate with the injuries he’s got.