The same leader in redoubtable Rotherham United maybe, but the two Sheffield clubs, United and Wednesday, and Huddersfield Town are pushing hard.

Travelling in the other direction are Leeds United, Bradford City and Hull City, while Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley are moving the right way at last.

The latest here, with results in all competitions factored into the six-match guide.

1: Rotherham United WWWWDW (unchanged)

The Millers are not to be moved.

Top of the shop in League One - and top of the six-match form guide - Paul Warne’s side are now 19 matches unbeaten on home soil in all competitions after taking four points out of six against Morecambe and Wigan.

Ben Davies of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Blackburn (Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Rotherham, who have won seven of their last eight league matches, have also kept a remarkable 19 league clean sheets so far this term. They make the long trip to Plymouth on Saturday.

2: Sheffield United WWDDWW (up one)

Secured their sixth win in eight matches in midweek with a dramatic home win over Blackburn, despite being a man light - and they are still to concede in six games under the command of Paul Heckingbottom at Fortress Bramall Lane.

Under Hecky, the Blades have won nine out of 13 Championship games. Small wonder that they are top of the division’s latest six-match form guide.

Domingos Quina takes on Regan Slater as Hull City lost to Barnsley. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

3: Huddersfield Town WWDDWW (up one)

On the crest of a wave and with an eye for theatre, like the Blades.

Produced an astonishing late comeback to beat bogey side Cardiff at the death in midweek, following on from a glorious victory at leaders Fulham.

Town are now 16 matches unbeaten in all competitions and their resolve and ability to get the job done, whatever the circumstances, is such a handy trait to have, going into the business end of the season. What a story at Town in 2021-22.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich is challenged by Manchester United's Paul Pogba. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

4: Sheffield Wednesday WWWWLW (up one)

Turned on the after-burners to overpower Doncaster on derby day on Saturday to register their sixth win in nine League One matches.

Wednesday are undoubtedly the team who many in the play-off positions will be anxiously looking over their shoulders towards with Darren Moore’s side on their best run of form this season.

The Owls are ranked second in League One’s latest form guide over six matches. Only Rotherham’s stats are better.

5: Middlesbrough WWDWLW (down three)

Bounced back from a weekend loss at Bristol City to secure their seventh home win on the spin with a comeback victory over West Brom on Tuesday. Boro are on their best run of Riverside form since 1997-98.

Press conference at Bradford City for the announcement of thier new manager Mark Hughes. (Picture: James Hardisty)

It is the form of others that sees Boro drop. Being hyper-critical, they have work to do on the road still, having won just once in their last five league games.

Still, a record of just three defeats in all competitions in 17 outings under Chris Wilder is pretty impressive, as is a haul of 35 home Championship points so far this term. A trip to Barnsley is next up.

6: Doncaster Rovers WLLWLW (up two)

Showing some real relegation fight ahead of a pivotal run of fixtures against sides in the League One relegation mix, including AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Rovers ended a run of seven straight home losses with a priceless triumph over Accrington on Tuesday to keep the fires burning.

Doncaster have won four of their last nine league fixtures. Given where they were in the first half of the season, it’s progress at a rate of knots. But they need more.

Rovers are ranked 11th in League One’s latest six-match form guide.

7: Barnsley LLLWLW (up three)

It might not be saying much, but you have to start somewhere.

The Reds are on their best run of form this term, with two wins from their last three Championship games.

Victory in midweek at Hull was cathartic. It was their first away victory in front of their home fans for two years and their first win on the road since last April. Much-needed is the phrase.

Barnsley, who visit relegation rivals Derby on March 5, are ranked 18th in the division’s latest guide over six matches.

8: Harrogate Town DWLDLW (up three)

Secured their first win in seven away games in all competitions - and first in the league since November 23 - at the place where they would have wished to with a sweet derby success at Bradford City.

In the process, Harrogate registered the ‘double double’ over the chastened Bantams. Town are ranked 12th in League Two’s latest six-match form guide.

9: Hull City LLLDDL (down two)

The honeymoon is over for Shota Arveladze. Not that it really began in earnest.

City, in front of their biggest home league gate for a good while, fluffed their lines in a grim midweek loss to Barnsley. It was a dispiriting third successive loss in East Yorkshire without scoring a goal.

City, winless in six games, are ranked 22nd in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide. Poor.

10: Leeds United WLDLLL (down three)

Conceding goals for fun and with alarming regularity.

Leeds are partly through a torrid weekly storm, just as they were just before Christmas.

After being slammed for seven by Manchester City ahead of the Yuletide season, they have now been hit for six by the division’s other super-power in Liverpool.

Leeds, who have lost three of their last four league matches in worrying fashion, host Spurs this weekend. They are ranked 18th in the Premier League’s latest six-match guide.

11: Bradford City DLWLLL (down two)

Doing it tough, but fortunately the news regarding the stunning appointment of Mark Hughes should serve as a huge shot in the arm.